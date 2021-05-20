FreundschaftBillboard Music AwardsRoyal FamilyBotchedTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Why Leah Remini's Acceptance Into NYU Left Her "In Tears"

Kevin Can Wait actress Leah Remini announced she is heading to college at NYU after "desperately" wanting a higher education. Scroll to read her message.

Leah Remini is about to be a college freshman. 

The King of Queens star took to Instagram on May 20 to share a pic of her acceptance letter to New York University. The actress, who has been embroiled in a fight against Scientology after leaving the controversial organization in 2013, wrote a lengthy caption about her decision to attend school. 

"I am so excited, in tears and wanted to share this with you guys," she began. "For someone like me, a person who desperately wanted a higher education and options in my life, coming from a cult and a family who didn't value an education, this is a very big day for me. This didn't come easy. This is one of the last chunks of my life that I am taking back for myself from Scientology."

Leah, 50, added that it "took a lot" for her to take this step, because she initially didn't feel smart or worthy enough to pursue a college degree. 

"I did it anyway with a lot of encouragement from a very special person in my life," she continued. "I am ready to do the work and honestly, I'm scared s--tless." 

Leah went on to thank NYU for believing in her abilities, as well as John from Innovative Education Solutions for the support along the way.  

The actress, who starred in and produced the documentary series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which ran from 2016 to 2019 on A&E, got much love from friends in the comment section. Jennifer Lopez, Leah's longtime friend and her co-star in the film Second Act, gushed, "So proud of you baby! So happy for you #noitsnevertoolate."

Leah may have hinted at her college plans on Instagram earlier this month. On May 17, she shared the quote, "Prove yourself to yourself, not others," along with the caption "#mondaymotivation." 

