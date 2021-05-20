Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Recall the Moment Their Daughter Walked In During Sexy Time

Weitere : Why Jessica Alba Goes to Therapy With Her Daughter Honor

Well, this is a little awkward.

As many parents can relate to, getting some alone time for romance is a bit tricky when raising kids.

But in a new episode of Jessica Alba's YouTube show Getting Honest, the actress recalled a moment where sexy time with husband Cash Warren was interrupted when their 9-year-old daughter Haven accidentally walked in.

"It was the worst," Cash shared in the new episode via People. "We, like, spent five minutes in our bedroom laughing. And being like, 'I can't believe we just ruined our daughter, we just ruined her.'"

According to Jessica, her first thought was to call Cash's sister for some much-needed advice. As the businesswoman explained, "She's so good at helping us through challenges."

And while Jessica may have started "crying" over the whole situation, her husband decided it was best not to ignore the issue and tackle it head on. What came next was a conversation both father and daughter likely won't soon forget.