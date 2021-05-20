Why Solos Star Anthony Mackie Is So Afraid of Technology

Weitere : Why Anthony Mackie Is Not a "Technology Fan"

Anthony Mackie may be one of streaming TV's biggest stars right now, but he'd rather not have anything to do with the internet at all.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star is double-featured in an episode of Amazon's anthology series Solos as a guy who paid $30,000 for a clone of himself, though he's not too thrilled with the results. Solos is set in the not-too-distant future, when advancements in technology have made it possible for a man to have a clone, but Mackie was pleased at how little other technology was featured in this slightly troubling glimpse ahead.

"The future bothers me because the idea of human to human contact has kind of fallen to the wayside," he told E! News. "It's starting to become a foreign idea. The thing I loved about my episode was we were able to play it honest, simple and real—except there was a clone in the room. And that was the only idea and part of technology in the episode."

Mackie is "very afraid of technology," he admitted, and only recently got rid of his iPhone 6 Plus.