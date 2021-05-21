Prince Harry Says He Drank to "Mask" Emotional Turmoil Amid Anxiety Battle

Weitere : Prince Harry & Oprah Drop Teaser for Upcoming Docu-Series

It was a heartbreaking moment the world would never forget: A 15-year-old Prince William and a 12-year-old Prince Harry walking behind Princess Diana's coffin following her death in a car crash in 1997.

"For me, the thing I remember the most was the sound of the horses' hooves going along The Mall, the red brick road," the Duke of Sussex recalled to Oprah Winfrey in their new docuseries The Me You Can't See, which discusses mental health and emotional well-being. "By this point, both of us were in shock. It was like I was outside of my body and just walking along doing what was expected of me, showing one-tenth of the emotion that everybody else was showing."

And while he was aware of the public's love for the Princess of Wales, Harry couldn't help but think, "This is my mum. You never even met her."

Harry was angry about what happened to Diana and "the fact that there was no justice at all."

"Nothing came from that," he said. "The same people that chased her into the tunnel photographed her dying on the backseat of that car."