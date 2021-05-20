Tamar Braxton and Tamera Mowry Share Heartfelt Exchange After The Real Turmoil

Well at least one dust-up from The Real is getting resolved.
Former co-hosts Tamar Braxton and Tamera Mowry-Housley shared a sweet exchange in the comment section of a recent Instagram post from fellow panelist Adrienne Bailon—a possible indicator that the two have patched things up since Tamar's controversial 2016 exit from the talk show.
Sharing a video of her May 12 meet-up with Tamera, Adrienne captioned the post, "You've got a friend ... forever. my #wcw @tameramowrytwo. Going from seeing you every day to not seeing you for a whole year. wow... I missed your face! Love you amiga."
From there it was a full-on love fest, Tamar commenting with a broken-heart and teary-eyed emoji and Tamera replying to Tamar, writing, "Hi Tay Tay!!!! I miss youuuuu," with a sad face emoji.
The quick but cute chat between the two stars is a stark contrast from when Tamar exited the Emmy-winning series five years ago.
"The Real and Tamar Braxton have mutually decided that Tamar will not be continuing with the show for its upcoming third season," a rep told E! News at the time. "She will be leaving in order to concentrate on her solo career. Everyone associated with The Real appreciates Tamar's efforts and the contributions she has made to the show's success, and we wish her all the best for the future."
In a series of social media posts and interviews after the announcement, Tamar insinuated her former co-hosts may have had a hand in her departure.
"I love u all but I have been stabbed in the back by someone I stupidly trusted (not my man or my sisters)," the Love & War singer wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "I am not about to be tried and tested to snitch. But know that every one who smiles in your face is NOT your friend and is NOT cheering for you and will LIE and try and tear u down to TRY and dim your light."
"I got a group text from Tamar," Loni Love shared about her co-host's exit in a 2016 Facebook video. "She says I think, 'I heard I'm being fired.'" While Loni revealed that Tamera answered immediately, she then immediately called Tamar after seeing it and she didn't pick up. She said, "I ended up texting her asking what was going on."
Without getting an answer, she turned to execs at the series and was told "basically it's none of my business."
Still, it seemed like the dust settled until Tamar made an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in 2019 and elaborated on why she would not go back to the daytime talk show—which her former co-hosts interpreted as shade thrown their way.
"The fact is we had no idea," Tamera said shortly after Tamar's Wendy interview. From her perspective, "There was no ill intention. There was no meeting. There was none of that. And I can say that to that one up there," she continued, while pointing up to the sky. "So, if anybody else believes anything else, that's on you. And I'm sorry, you know."
Fast forward two years later, and it looks like the ladies might be beginning to mend their real friendship.