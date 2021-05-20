How JWoww, Pauly D and the Jersey Shore Cast Takes Care of Their Mental Health

The secret to mental health is a little more than gym, tan, laundry.
While the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation may be known for living their best lives on the small screen, many cast members make it a priority to focus on their mental health all year long.
As part of Mental Health Action Day, several stars decided to speak out about their own personal experiences. Along the way, they may have just inspired others to make me time a little more of a priority.
"I think it's important that people know they aren't alone when dealing with any mental health struggles," Jenni "JWoww" Farley exclusively shared with E! News. "By sharing my experiences, I hope that it will help someone who can relate."
For the MTV reality star, who just opened her first retail store Heavenly Flower, social media can sometimes become a bit overwhelming. Over the years, JWoww has learned to drown out the negative voices.
"If I feel overwhelmed, especially when it comes to social media, I shut it down. I work out. I try and eat healthy and stay fit so I can mentally be on point," she explained. "When you're feeling overwhelmed, do something for yourself that will make you feel good, whether that be reading, working out, going outside, etc."
Pauly D is the first to admit that the past year has been difficult for everyone. At the same time, the DJ argues that it's more important than ever to take time to cater to your mental health.
"This year has given me the opportunity to slow down and focus on myself both physically and mentally," he exclusively shared with E! News. "My mental health is top priority and I'm proud to participate in Mental Health Action Day."
And when participating in a video for MTV, Vinny Guadagnino shared the tools he uses to help combat anxiety or other forms of distress.
"I've suffered from anxiety my whole life," he explained. "When I was filming Jersey Shore, I actually got so bad that I had to step away and it taught me so many different things: how to meditate, how to breathe, how to go to the gym, how to be healthy, how to get enough sleep."
And similar to JWoww's mindset, Vinny isn't one to focus on the haters on and off social media. As The Keto Guido Cookbook author shared, "My favorite quote is, ‘If they don't know you personally, then don't take it personal.'"
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns June 3 at 8 p.m. on MTV. And to find ways to take action with your mental health, click here.