Yes, Chris Pratt's Band From Parks and Recreation Is Releasing an Album

Andy Dwyer once asked, "What's 5,000 times better than a candle in the wind?" A Mouse Rat album, that's what.
On Wednesday, May 19, it was announced that the (fictional) band from Parks and Recreation will be releasing an album this summer. As fans of the show well know, Mouse Rat was led by Andy (Chris Pratt) and penned the iconic anthem "5,000 Candles In the Wind" following miniature horse Li'l Sebastian's death.
And, on the 10th anniversary of the beloved mini horse's funeral, a real Mouse Rat album has been confirmed. Alongside a video featuring anchorman Perd Hapley (Jay Jackson), the band's Instagram account wrote, "BREAKING NEWS: Mouse Rat will release their debut The Awesome Album this summer, and lead single '5,000 Candles In The Wind' is out now! Channel 4's Perd Hapley has the full story."
In a subsequent post, Mouse Rat announced they were dropping a "limited-edition vinyl."
The upcoming LP, titled The Awesome Album, arrives August 27 and has come about thanks to Dualtone Music Group. Oh, and per an announcement from Dualtone president Paul Roper, Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari) may've had something to do with the new release.
"Any creative business coming out of Pawnee is tied to Haverford," Roper quipped in a statement to EW. "From Rent-a-Swag to Tommy Fresh cologne and Tom's Bistro, not to mention his business ideas not yet formed like the scented phone, talking tissues, contact lenses that display text messages, and the glitter-infused laundry detergent Sparkle Suds, partnering with Entertainment 720's hype machine was essential. The man is an idea factory."
Fans can expect "5,000 Candles In the Wind" and other favorite songs, like "The Pit" and "Ann Song," on the 15-track album.
While we wait for the release of The Awesome Album, be sure to binge Parks and Recreation on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)