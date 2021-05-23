How The Weeknd Overcame a Shocking Grammys Snub to Dominate the Billboard Music Awards

Weitere : The Weeknd Calls Out Recording Academy After Grammys Snub

A sweep for The Weeknd at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards? We feel it coming.

Heading into Sunday night's ceremony, the "Blinding Lights" singer, is the most nominated finalist, securing 16 nods including top artist, top male artist and top Hot 100 artist. Given the smash success of his 2020 album After Hours—which made him only the second artist in history to have three No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 in three different years from one album—The Weeknd, is also set to take the stage.

But sandwiched between this sure-to-be-legendary performance and his Super Bowl halftime show, was a gaping The Weeknd-sized hole at music's biggest night. With the singer (born Abel Tesfaye) completely left off the list of Grammy nominations, fans, fellow artists and even the mother--kin' Starboy himself were left stunned by the snub.