Lisa Rinna Dishes on Meeting Daughter Amelia Hamlin's Boyfriend Scott Disick for the First Time

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have hit a major milestone in their romance, as the Keeping Up the Kardashians star recently met her famous family for the first time.

Lisa Rinna visited Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, May 19 with her co-stars from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During the chat, host Andy Cohen asked for the Melrose Place alum's first reaction when she learned of her 19-year-old daughter's relationship with Scott, 37.

Upon hearing the question, the 57-year-old actress burst out laughing and replied simply, "Uh, yeah." This led Andy to ask Lisa if she had spoken to Kris Jenner, given that Scott shares three children with Kris' daughter Kourtney Kardashian.

"I have not—I have met him now," she responded. "I just met him."

Andy asked how it went, and Lisa pointed out that Scott has also met Harry Hamlin, who is Lisa's husband and Amelia's dad. Scott and the model have been going strong ever since they were first spotted together at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party last year.