Ben Platt Claps Back at Age Criticism Over Dear Evan Hansen Movie Role

Weitere : Ben Platt - 2020 Grammy Awards Glambot

Age ain't nothing but a number—but some critics apparently don't see it that way when it comes to Ben Platt's latest casting.

The 27-year-old Tony Award winner is set to lead the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen film adaptation. The movie musical, due out in September, features Platt in the role of an anxious high school student that shot the actor into stardom back in 2016 when the show first debuted on Broadway.

On Tuesday, May 18, the first trailer for the upcoming movie version dropped, spurring a flurry of reactions online, apparently including concerns about Platt playing a high school student as an adult.

"Thank u from the bottom of my [heart] for the outpouring of trailer love yesterday," Platt wrote in a since-deleted tweet, per People. "The film required me to revisit areas of personal pain, so seeing ppl excited & moved makes it so deeply worth it."

With a link to Vanity Fair, he added, "PS to the randos beings jerks about age, read this great article and/or watch grease."