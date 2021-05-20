Lisa Kudrow Reveals Why She Was Convinced Friends Would Run for Much Longer Than It Did

Lisa Kudrow truly believed that Friends would be NBC's lobster.

The 57-year-old Emmy-winning actress was a guest on The Late Show on Wednesday, May 19, where she and host Stephen Colbert discussed her beloved NBC comedy ahead of its highly anticipated reunion launching Thursday, May 27 on HBO Max.

During the chat, Stephen revealed that years ago as a fledgling actor, he once auditioned for a tiny role on a single episode of Friends but didn't get the part. This led him to ask his guest whether she fears, as he has, that when she's not working, it's possible she may never get another gig again.

"Oh, yeah," she agreed. "I always feel like, 'Well, I will never work again.' And then I do, like a miracle."

Lisa then added, "But I was going to say—no, while I was on Friends, I thought, 'I will always be working because there's no end in sight for this show.'"

Stephen pointed out that it was indeed on for quite a while, given that it premiered in September 1994 and signed off in May 2004 while still ranking among the most highly rated shows on TV at the time.