Christmas Just Came Early, Because Lifetime Is Reuniting These High School Musical Co-Stars

They're all in this together!

Lifetime is reuniting two High School Musical favorites for a new Christmas movie that sounds right up the former Wildcats alley. Titled A Christmas Dance Reunion, the upcoming TV movie stars Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman—known by HSM fans as Chad and Taylor—as a new kind of will-they-won't-they couple who will inevitably kiss under some mistletoe at some point in the film.

Monique plays lawyer Lucy, who returns to her hometown to celebrate the final Christmas at the local hotel. There, she reunited with Corbin's Barrett, her former dance partner and love interest (naturally), for a holiday celebration they'll both never forget.

Adorably, it seems Corbin and Monique can't wait to reunite, either! The Catch That Kid actor took to Instagram to gush about how excited he is to join his former co-star on the small screen.

"I've got an early Christmas present for you! Coming this winter, I'll be joining the #ItsAWonderfulLifetime lineup in #AChristmasDanceReunion with @_moniquecoleman," he wrote alongside a photo from the upcoming film "You are going to love this!!!"

Kenny Ortega, the director of the HSM franchise, which spans three films, also shared his excitement in the comments section, writing, "What a great Christmas present for us all!!!!"

As for Monique, she took to Instagram to write alongside that same pic, "This has been the hardest secret to keep!!! Starring in @lifetimetv Christmas has always been a dream of mine, but never in a million years did I think I'd get share the screen with one my best friends!!! @corbinbleu & I are SO excited to join the #ItsAWonderfulLifetime this winter in #AChristmasDanceReunion."