How Nick Jonas Became One of Hollywood's Most Fashionable Men on the Red Carpet

Before Nick Jonas hosts the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, see how the Jonas Brothers member became one of Hollywood’s Best Dressed men at major events.

Never underestimate Nick Jonas' eye for style.

Whether performing onstage for thousands of screaming fans or coaching up and coming musicians on The Voice, the Jonas Brothers member has a certain eye for style that can't be ignored. But perhaps the moments where he truly shines in the fashion department is when he steps onto a red carpet.

From New York's annual MET Gala to Hollywood's star-studded movie premieres, Nick has consistently grabbed the attention of fans and critics alike. In fact, it's safe to say guys are taking style notes while girls are wishing their man would dress like that.

So, what makes Nick a fashion force in Hollywood? It helps to have a talented team, including stylist Avo Yermagyan and groomer Marissa Machado. But perhaps the most credit has to be given to the man himself. As Avo told People, "He can wear a track suit with just as much swagger as he does a tuxedo." 

As Nick prepares to host this weekend's 2021 Billboard Music Awards, fans can likely expect multiple looks from the 28-year-old singer. And while Nick and his team are staying mum on what to expect, the past is a clear indication that things will soon be "Burnin' Up."

Keep scrolling to see some of Nick's best looks in his career. And don't forget to watch the BBMAs Sunday night at 8 p.m. on NBC. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Sucker for Suits

At the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Total Knockout

At the 2015 American Music Awards.

Rick Diamond/ACM2015/Getty Images for dcp
A Little Bit Country

At the 2015 ACM Awards.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images For 102.7 KIIS FM's Wango Tango
Ready to Rock

At the 2015 Wango Tango.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Close to Perfection

At the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

David Becker/Getty Images
Jacket Goals

At the 2016 Billboard Music Awards.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Sucker for Leather

At the 2017 American Music Awards.

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
Untouchable

At the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Feelin' So Cool

At the 2018 Grammys.

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
This Is Heaven

At the 2018 Met Gala Celebrating Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination.

John Shearer/Getty Images for THR
True Star

At the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Dapper Dude

At the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Shine Bright

At the UglyDolls Premiere.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Going Bold

At the Midway Premiere.

