Olympian McKayla Maroney Details "Traumatic" Aftermath of Her Gymnastics Retirement

McKayla Maroney is opening up about "costs" of being an Olympic gymnast after retiring from the sport in 2016.

On Tuesday, May 18, the 25-year-old athlete responded to questions about her health after a mother tweeted her "parental concern" for her own daughter, who is considering pursuing gymnastics.

McKayla reflected on her time as a professional athlete, writing, "I don't regret it because I can now be a voice to help girls like your daughter, but I also was extremely lucky to make the Olympic team."

She added that it's a "really good idea" to let the teen know about "all the possible costs" before letting her decide if this is the future she wants. As McKayla noted in a separate tweet, there's "never an easy day" when you're a gymnast of a high caliber.

"I had a fractured shin, and a shattered and dislocated sesamoid bone, and my nose was still broken from my concussion the month prior," she replied to a video of herself on the vault . "Lots of gymnasts really compete with crazy injuries."