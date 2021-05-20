Here's Terry Dubrow's Hilarious Reaction to Paul Nassif's Incredible Weight Loss

Weitere : "Botched" Docs Worried About Patient's Thin Nose

There's nothing Botched about this body transformation.

Dr. Paul Nassif is on a health and weight loss journey and recently showed off his impressive progress on Instagram.

So how exactly is the E! star getting so fit and dropping those pesky extra pounds? We'll let him explain.

"The whole intermittent fasting, which I'm doing now, Terry got me into that. I'm doing that 16 hours a day," the Botched star told E! News exclusively. "The working out I average about five days a week and it's a little bit of cardio, but it's more weight training and lifting. And the last part of it as we always say abs are made in the kitchen: it really is calorie restriction, what you take in versus what you put out and burn. I'm on a diet that's called Sunfare, they bring the food in, so calorie restriction and it's really healthy food. And tasty."

He added, "There's no dairy, no fats and things like that, no oils right now. It's just a clean, clean diet. And then of course you gotta splurge on the weekends at least one or two meals."