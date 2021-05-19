Liam Hemsworth and Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Pose for Rare Photo Together to Celebrate Her Birthday

Weitere : 5 Reasons Why Liam Hemsworth Is Smitten With GF Gabriella Brooks

Did you spot the Liam Hemsworth cameo in this birthday tribute to his girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks?

The Hunger Games alum, who has been dating Gabriella, a Sydney-based model, since 2019, popped up in an Instagram post from Michele Merkin, a close pal of Gabriella's. A slideshow dedicated to her bestie features a pic of Gabriella and her friends, with Liam posing high in the background. Michelle captioned the post, "Wishing you croctails and giggles for life! #hbd #gg."

The 25 year old, who previously dated The 1975 singer Matthew Healy, commented, "Agh I love you so much. GG4L!!"

Liam and Gabriella were first spotted together in Australia's Byron Bay in December 2019, where Aussie Liam and his brother Chris Hemsworth have settled when not working on projects. One of their first public outings included Liam and Gabriella having lunch with his parents, Craig Hemsworth and Leonie Hemsworth, which made fans assume that the two were getting serious. At the time, Liam had recently split from his ex-wife Miley Cyrus, who he wed in December 2018 after 10 years of on-again, off-again dating.