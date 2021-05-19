Mischa BartonDemi LovatoRoyal FamilyKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Halle Berry Drops Activewear Collection & Shares Her Go-To Fitness Products

From her Sweaty Betty collaboration to her Amazon picks, the actress has all your fitness needs covered.

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Clearly, Halle Berry knows what she's doing when it comes to fitness and wellness. She has her own Amazon storefront with her favorite products, including a yoga wheel, yoga blocks, and an ice roller. She also recently dropped her collection of activewear with Sweaty Betty. Anyone who wants to channel their inner healthy on their health and wellness journey can just wear her athletic apparel and use her favorite exercise products. Sure, it's not quite that simple, but using all the same products that she does is a great start. Keep on scrolling to find out more.

Spanx's Celebrity-Loved Booty Boost Leggings Are Back in Stock!

Amazon Halo– Measure activity, sleep, body composition, and tone of voice - Blush + Rose Gold

This band tracks steps, heart rate, sleep time, movement intensity, and more. The Amazon Halo has 7,000+ 5-star reviews. It's available in pink, silver, and black. Get yourself a spare or nab one for a friend. When you buy one Amazon Halo accessory band, get one 50% off. Discount reflected at checkout. 

$100
Amazon

Finishing Touch Flawless Cleanse Silicone Face Scrubber and Cleanser

The Flawless Cleanse has 4 modes: gentle, pulsating, massage and deep cleanse and different levels of cleansing, so you can get a gentle or powerful clean if that's what you desire. The silicone material does not collect or spread dirt and bacteria to your skin. Aside from cleansing, the device stimulates circulation, brings blood flow to the surface of the skin, and promotes collagen production.

$40
$36
Amazon

Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty Storm Power Shine 9

These high-waisted biker shorts have extra support and coverage. The super stretchy fabric is sweat-wicking and quick-drying. There are two side pockets to keep your essentials on hand.

$78
Sweaty Betty

re Spin by Halle Berry Fitness Collection: Wrist Weights

Enhance your workout and add an extra challenge to each workout with these wrist weights.

$15
Amazon

Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty Sofia Training Rash Guard & Leticia Training Shorts

The technical training rash guard has a funnel neck and thumbholes. The fabric is sweat-wicking and quick-drying. Pair the rash guard with the Leticia Training Shorts, which are boxing-inspired, water-resistant, and built for high-performance activity.

$98
Rash Guard
$88
Shorts

re-Spin by Halle Berry Fitness Collection: Yoga Blocks

Yoga blocks help with balance and provide support. They can help you get better posture to nail more difficult poses and they also make things easier for people with physical limitations and injuries.

$19
Amazon

re-Spin by Halle Berry Fitness Collection: Exercise Waist Pack

Hands-free storage from this waist pack is always a good idea, especially for anyone who's on the go or even in the middle of a workout.

$13
Amazon

Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Massage Ice Roller

There are so many great reasons to use an ice roller. It relieves pain and discomfort, decreases puffiness, reduce inflammation, tightens skin, and so much more.

$10
Amazon

re-spin by Halle Berry Fitness Collection: Speed Jump Rope

Jump ropes are great to build endurance and burn calories. It's such a versatile workout and it's portable. This jump rope is pink and it has comfortable grips.

$10
Amazon

Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty Patience Split Back T-shirt

This sweat-wicking t-shirt has a split back design, that's great for style and performance.

$68
Sweaty Betty

Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty Jinx Power Workout Tank

This cropped workout tank is super stretchy, supportive, moisture-wicking, and it has removable cups.

$78
Sweaty Betty

Yoga Wheel

A yoga wheel is great to get a full body stretch, to improve balance, and relieve tension. Halle's yoga wheel is nearly sold out, but we found another great option at Amazon.

$31
Halle Yoga Wheel
$40
Ativafit Yoga Wheel

