Bachelor Nation's Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Heat Up Miami With Beachside PDA

Rachael Kirkconnell will absolutely accept this date card to Miami.

Earlier this week, Matt James was spotted on the beaches of the 305 soaking up the sun. But as it turns out, The Bachelor star wasn't alone. In a new photo obtained by E! News, the reality star was joined by his girlfriend during his latest trip.

Matt sported lime green swim trunks and a red zip-up as he walked barefoot in the sand. As for Rachael, she wore a leopard-print bikini top, black shorts and matching slides as Matt wrapped his arm around her shoulder.

The pair was later spotted sharing a hug as they dried off with their beach towels before ending their outing.

This week's trip to Miami is just further proof for Bachelor Nation fans that Matt and Rachael are in a good place as they continue to give their romance a second chance away from any and all camera crews.