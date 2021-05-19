Anya Taylor-Joy Spotted Packing on the PDA With Actor Malcolm McRae

Has Anya Taylor-Joy has met her match? She certainly looks happy in new photos with her rumored new boyfriend.
The Queen's Gambit star, who is next set to appear as Charlize Theron's Mad Max: Fury Road character Furiosa in an upcoming prequel, was spotted in New York City smooching a special somebody. The actress, 25, was seen holding hands with Malcolm McRae, 27, an actor who has appeared in two short films. The pics come just days before the Golden Globe winner makes her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on May 22.
So far, neither party has commented on the nature of their relationship. Earlier this year, it was rumored that Anya was engaged to actor Eoin Macken, who was 13 years her senior. It's unclear when their romance ended. In April, she was spotted with photographer Ben Seed in London.
The actress, who has had a packed few years with starring roles in films like Split, Emma and Thoroughbreds, recently spoke to ELLE about the possibility of her chess prodigy character, Beth, returning to Netflix for a second season of The Queen's Gambit, which was written and directed by Scott Frank and based on the novel of the same name by Walter Tevis.
"It would be silly of me to go, ‘There's never going to be a second series,'" she explained to the outlet, "And then I'm 40, and Scott's like, ‘Yo, how do you feel about this? You want to go back?'"
She also shared her hopes for Beth's future. "I hope she starts doing things for her own enjoyment," Anya added. "I'd like Beth to pick up Benny and spend some time with him in Russia, just the two of them being snobby intellectuals together, and I hope she has a Bowie phase."
Whether Anya's future includes Malcolm or not remains to be seen, but it will include the SNL stage. She will join musical guest Lil Nas X for the season 46 finale on May 22.