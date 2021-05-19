Here's What's Coming to Netflix in June 2021

With COVID-19 restrictions finally starting to lift, looks like Netflix really doesn't want us to leave our couches this summer.
On Wednesday, May 19, the streaming service announced the movies, TV shows and documentaries coming this June. Spoiler alert: You're going to have a long list of things to watch under the sun.
For starters, the world's hottest no dating dating show better known as Too Hot to Handle is back with 10 sexy new singles. The 10-episode reality show will feature contestants trying to find a happily ever after. There's just one thing in the way of love and $100,000: They must follow the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting and no self-gratification of any kind.
If you're more of a movie buff, you're also in luck! Oscar-winning films like Hilary Swank's Million Dollar Baby and Bradley Cooper's Silver Linings Playbook will also be available to stream.
And, after much anticipation, comedian Kevin Hart will star in the Netflix film called Fatherhood, a heartfelt comedy-drama about loss and parenting from director Paul Weitz.
Before we say goodbye to the month of May, pull out your calendars and reminder binders. It's time to make a note of what you'll need to watch throughout the month of June in our guide below.
June 1
Abduction
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings: Season 1—3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme
Swordfish
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Wedding Guest
The Wind
What Women Want
June 2
2 Hearts
Alone: Season 7
Carnaval
Kim's Convenience: Season 5
June 3
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up
Creator's File: GOLD
Dancing Queens
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2
Summertime: Season 2
June 4
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet
Feel Good: Season 2
Sweet Tooth
Trippin' with the Kandasamys
Xtreme
June 5
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats
June 7
Vampire Academy
June 9
Awake
Fresh, Fried & Crispy
LA's Finest: Season 2
Tragic Jungle
June 10
A Haunted House 2
Camellia Sisters
Locombianos
June 11
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2
Lupin: Part 2
Skater Girl
Trese
Wish Dragon
June 13
Picture a Scientist
The Devil Below
June 14
Elite Short Stories
June 15
FTA
Let's Eat
Life of Crime
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2
Sir! No Sir!
Unwind Your Mind
Workin' Moms: Season 5
June 16
Lowriders
Penguin Town
Silver Skates
June 17
Black Summer: Season 2
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
Katla
Silver Linings Playbook
The Gift: Season 3
June 18
A Family
Elite: Season 4
Fatherhood
Jagame Thandhiram
The Rational Life
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
June 19
Nevertheless
June 22
This Is Pop
June 23
Good on Paper
Murder by the Coast
The House of Flowers: The Movie
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2
June 24
Godzilla Singular Point
Sisters on Track
The Naked Director: Season 2
The Seventh Day
June 25
Sex/Life
The A List: Season 2
The Ice Road
June 26
Wonder Boy
June 28
Killing Them Softly
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement
June 29
StarBeam: Season 4
June 30
America: The Motion Picture
Lying and Stealing
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork