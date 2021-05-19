Bode Miller and Wife Morgan Announce Pregnancy While Paying Tribute to Late Daughter Emmy

Morgan and Bode Miller are expecting a baby!

The couple shared the happy news with People on May 19. "We are so excited to share some very big news... We Are Pregnant!" Morgan wrote on Instagram. "Family means everything to us and we are so excited that ours continues to grow!"

The retired volleyball player and Olympic skier revealed "Baby Miller Ocho" is expected to arrive in November 2021. As part of the announcement, Bode and Morgan released dozens of butterflies in memory of their late daughter Emmy, who died in a tragic drowning accident when she was 19 months old in 2018. Their sons—Nash, 6, Easton, 2, and twins Asher and Aksel, 18 months—also took part in the tribute. Bode is father to daughter Dace, 13, and son Nate, 8, from previous relationships, as well.

"After losing Emmy, we both felt like we wanted to try for a girl," he said. "You know, there's obviously no replacing kids. All of ours are so unique that it's always a surprise, but then we had the identical twin boys [in 2019] and we were kind of like, 'Whoa, maybe, maybe that's the end for us.'"