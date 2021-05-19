Bode Miller and Wife Morgan Announce Pregnancy While Paying Tribute to Late Daughter Emmy

Morgan and Bode Miller are expecting a baby!
The couple shared the happy news with People on May 19. "We are so excited to share some very big news... We Are Pregnant!" Morgan wrote on Instagram. "Family means everything to us and we are so excited that ours continues to grow!"
The retired volleyball player and Olympic skier revealed "Baby Miller Ocho" is expected to arrive in November 2021. As part of the announcement, Bode and Morgan released dozens of butterflies in memory of their late daughter Emmy, who died in a tragic drowning accident when she was 19 months old in 2018. Their sons—Nash, 6, Easton, 2, and twins Asher and Aksel, 18 months—also took part in the tribute. Bode is father to daughter Dace, 13, and son Nate, 8, from previous relationships, as well.
"After losing Emmy, we both felt like we wanted to try for a girl," he said. "You know, there's obviously no replacing kids. All of ours are so unique that it's always a surprise, but then we had the identical twin boys [in 2019] and we were kind of like, 'Whoa, maybe, maybe that's the end for us.'"
But they ultimately knew in their hearts that they wanted to expand their family. "When you lose someone like that, when you lose a child, you really recognize how special [that parent-child relationship] is," Morgan shared. "And not that we were ungrateful for what we had, our kids are absolutely incredible. But we just had so much more love to give and we had so much more love we wanted to give."
According to People, Morgan found out about the pregnancy at three-and-a-half weeks along. And while she said "we have a mixed bag of hoping for a boy or a girl," Bode noted, "I'll just be happy for a baby." And Emmy, he added, "still feels very much like a part of the family."
"She was incredibly stubborn and was an awesome, awesome kid to be around," Bode told the publication. "But definitely taught me a lot about patience because she was the most stubborn. We had a really great, unique [father-daughter] relationship, a really special one."