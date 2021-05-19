Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Photo With Travis Scott and Stormi Webster at Disneyland

It's the happiest place on Earth—and Kylie Jenner's precious pic is proof.



The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared the cutest photo on her Instagram Story of herself along with Travis Scott and their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. In the snap, the trio are seen enjoying one of the rides at Disneyland in Southern California, with Kylie striking a pose for the camera.



She also uploaded another sweet photo afterwards of her and Stormi sitting in a little pink mug within the Alice in Wonderland ride—and it looks like the tiny tot was busy enjoying herself within the confinements of their cup. Kylie's nieces Dream Kardashian and Chicago West were also spotted in her social media snaps alongside Stormi.

This family outing is the third time Kylie and Travis have been spotted out together this month. The two were most recently photographed enjoying a "triple date" at Catch in Los Angeles on May 10 with Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker.