Princess Beatrice Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Heir's some exciting news: Princess Beatrice is pregnant.

The royal—her parents are Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson—is expecting her first child this fall with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace announced May 19. Her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, "has been informed," the palace shared in an early morning tweet, "and both families are delighted with the news."

The milestone comes nearly a year after the pair exchanged vows during a private wedding ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in July. Though they were set to say "I do" in May 2020, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic delayed their plans by two months. "The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family," the palace noted at the time. "The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines."

Though scaled down, the longtime couple—they made their red carpet debut in March 2019—made sure their day felt just as special. In fact, in a tribute to her grandmother, Beatrice wore a vintage Norman Hartnell gown belonging to Her Majesty.