Kylie Jenner Is Already Planning for Stormi Webster to Take Over Her Cosmetics Empire

Kylie Jenner is taking a note out of momager Kris Jenner's handbook.

At just 23 years old, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul is already setting up her 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster for success. She tells tmrw, "Stormi is my legacy... I'm raising her to be smart and kind and driven. Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day."

Of course, Kylie adds, "Only if she wants to."

The reality star says her mom continues to be a source of inspiration, describing how Kris' work ethic contributed to her own success in life.

"Seeing how my mom deals with the balance of motherhood and business, she's just the most accomplished woman I know," she reflects. "My mom did a really good job of raising us, so I think I really want to pass that on to Stormi, to be strong and independent."

She adds that her famous sisters were certainly a big influence on her as she grew up in the spotlight, saying, "There are so many strong women: growing up watching my older sisters and my mom was just incredible."