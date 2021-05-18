You Have to See Amelia Gray Hamlin Pose in Mom Lisa Rinna's Wedding Dress

Like mother, like daughter.
Amelia Gray Hamlin gave mom Lisa Rinna the ultimate Mother's Day surprise by teaming up with photographer Amaury Nessaibia and PAPER Magazine to recreate a few of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's most iconic looks.
"My mom has always been kind of crazy about her Mother's Day gift," the 19-year-old model told the publication. "One year I forgot to write her a card and s--t hit the fan. So this Mother's Day I was like, 'I'm going to do something so unique and cool that she'll forget about that time I forgot to write her that card.'"
After digging through her mom's closet and vintage pieces stored in the garage, Amelia pulled four unforgettable ensembles: a red Herve Leger dress, a black Gucci number, a semi-sheer Alaïa design and the Vera Wang wedding gown Lisa wore when she married Harry Hamlin in 1997. In fact, the 57-year-old Bravolebrity still has Vera's original sketches of the dress hanging in her hallway.
"I'm not talking about a wedding any time soon, but you've inspired me," Amelia said. "Ever since I was a little girl and walking down that hallway with the Vera sketches, I knew that I'm going to get a dress from Vera or I'm going to wear your dress. That was my dream: to either get a new Vera or to wear yours. Putting it on was the most it was the most surreal feeling. And by the way, I put it on in your bathroom and had a moment to myself. I literally almost started to tear up because I was also wearing your veil."
So how else did the runway star prepare for the photo shoot? While Amelia said she and her mom are already "spitting images of each other," she did need some help when it came to recreating her mom's classic hairstyles.
"We look like twins, but different," she explained. "All I was thinking about was, I need to get my ass to a wig shop. The budget I spent on this was probably $200. I bought one Lisa Rinna-looking wig and then I got one long black wig and cut it and curled it. They were all synthetic, so it was hard but I made it work. I messed and played with it until I finally resembled the absolute perfect look of her in the Alaïa dress. I don't even know how it came together, but it did. All I did for the shoot was buy two wigs and then I went into her bathroom and stole some jewelry."
And it looks like Lisa was truly touched by the gift. "The girls just decided my fashion was cool, just this year!" the proud parent, who is also mom to model Delilah Belle Hamlin, wrote in part of an Instagram post. "I am so honored and blown away by these photos and thank you to @askmrmickey @paper and @amaurynessaibia."
