Kim Kardashian Worries About Explaining "Who Kris Humphries Is" To Her Kids on KUWTK

Kim Kardashian wants to keep her kids out of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians spotlight for just a little longer.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Thursday, May 20's episode, Kim explains to Scott Disick that she's hesitant to even show seven-year-old daughter North West the hit reality series aside from clips on TikTok.

"They do the crying scene from Bora Bora, pretty much all my crying scenes," Kim laughs. "She'll come in and go, 'Mom, I lost my earring!' She'll, like, do that as a joke and I'm like, 'You have no idea what that is.'"

Scott warns that it might be best for them as parents to show their children KUWTK themselves. "I'm just thinking like they're going to watch it at some point," Scott explains. "It's their life. At what point do we sit them down and say, 'You're allowed to go through these seasons and see what mom and dad did all these years?'"