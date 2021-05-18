Milo Ventimiglia Defends His "Normal Length" Shorts After Those Viral Gym Photos

Weitere : Milo Ventimiglia Brings Mom & Dad to the 2019 Emmys

Attention, internet: Milo Ventimiglia is setting the record straight about those alleged short shorts.

As fans of the This Is Us star may recall, the actor set pulses racing in April when he was photographed leaving the gym in West Hollywood. In the pictures, Milo could be seen walking to his car after a workout, putting his muscles on full display in a rolled up graphic tee and what appeared to be very short shorts. However, during an appearance on the May 17 episode of The Talk, the Gilmore Girls alum explained the shorts are actually "normal length."

"I swear to god this is just a guy leaving the gym," he told the co-hosts. "I wasn't even thinking about it. The shorts are normal length, but when I work out I kind of fold them up just so I can work a little harder. It's even a joke around some of my friends that are inside the gym when I'm there. We all know one another...you know get under a bar or get on a machine or something and my shorts get hiked up really high, then everyone kind of hoots and hollers."