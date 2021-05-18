See Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Dressed Up for the Prom That Conflicted With Her Dad's Induction

Natalia Bryant had a busy weekend, and now she's revealing her look from one of her events.

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant's eldest child attended her high school senior prom on Saturday, May 15, and two days later, Natalia herself shared a photo from the evening to Instagram. As it happened, the school dance fell on the same day as her late father's NBA Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which was delayed by eight months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 17, she posted the photo that showed herself posing outdoors in a strapless pink gown while wearing a corsage. She did not reference a prom date in the post.

"Prom!" she simply captioned the image, adding a growing-heart emoji.

Among those sharing support in the comments was mom Vanessa, who wrote, "I love you baby!" She added blowing-a-kiss and red-heart emojis.

Additionally, actress Lily Collins posted, "Just the prettiest there is," adding a pair of two-hearts emojis. And Yara Shahidi succinctly commented, "wowza," along with six growing-heart emojis of her own.