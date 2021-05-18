How Dalton Gomez Helped Design Ariana Grande’s "Tasteful" Diamond Wedding Band

Ariana Grande really said "thank u, next" to the single life.
The Grammy winner wed her fiancé of five months, Dalton Gomez, in a secret ceremony over the weekend, held in her backyard in Montecito, Calif.
Last December, Dalton proposed with a unique and asymmetrical engagement ring that was only fitting for the "7 rings" artist. It featured an eye-popping oval-shaped diamond and her pearl birthstone, designed by jeweler Jack Solow.
For the big day, Dalton once again turned to Solow & Co for a custom wedding band to complement her mermaid-style bling. The jeweler confirms exclusively to E! News that they created a handmade diamond and platinum band for Ariana.
"They worked with Dalton on this," a spokesperson shares of the intimate process of crafting the perfect piece with the groom.
"It's a beautiful, tasteful platinum and diamond pave band," the spokesperson continues. "Dalton was very happy with it."
It appears the real estate mogul was just as involved with choosing the band as he was with the bold engagement ring. Five or six weeks before the proposal, he went to Jack for help giving Ari the rock of her dreams.
"Dalton was involved in every step of the selection process through FaceTime and Zoom since he was on the west coast and I was here in my office in New York," Jack told E! News in December. "He was very, very specific about what he wanted."
The expert noted, "He had very strong feelings about how he wanted this to look, a contemporary kind of way. It was his idea to do the diamond on an angle and he said to me we had to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece."
According to Jack, Dalton stressed that pearls are "very sentimentally special" to Ariana.
Dalton, 25, finally presented his bride, 27, with the matching pave band over the weekend. The pair got married in front of a small group of family and friends, surrounded by hundreds of white florals in her backyard for a spring feel.
"They decided to have the wedding this past weekend because their schedules are picking up and neither wanted to wait," a source close to Ari told E! News. "They both agreed there was no point in waiting."
The insider explained they wanted to keep the wedding private and relatively lowkey, despite her celebrity status. "It was beautiful but not over the top," the source said, adding, "Ari wanted it to be simplistic and tasteful. All they cared about was having family there and to be able to enjoy the special moment together."
The couple revealed they were dating in May 2020. When they got engaged, Ari posted an up-close look at her pearl and diamond ring and captioned her romantic slideshow with, "forever n then some."
We're now on the edge of our seats waiting for her to reveal pics of their special day—and sentimental wedding bands.