How Dalton Gomez Helped Design Ariana Grande’s "Tasteful" Diamond Wedding Band

Ariana Grande really said "thank u, next" to the single life.

The Grammy winner wed her fiancé of five months, Dalton Gomez, in a secret ceremony over the weekend, held in her backyard in Montecito, Calif.

Last December, Dalton proposed with a unique and asymmetrical engagement ring that was only fitting for the "7 rings" artist. It featured an eye-popping oval-shaped diamond and her pearl birthstone, designed by jeweler Jack Solow.

For the big day, Dalton once again turned to Solow & Co for a custom wedding band to complement her mermaid-style bling. The jeweler confirms exclusively to E! News that they created a handmade diamond and platinum band for Ariana.

"They worked with Dalton on this," a spokesperson shares of the intimate process of crafting the perfect piece with the groom.

"It's a beautiful, tasteful platinum and diamond pave band," the spokesperson continues. "Dalton was very happy with it."

It appears the real estate mogul was just as involved with choosing the band as he was with the bold engagement ring. Five or six weeks before the proposal, he went to Jack for help giving Ari the rock of her dreams.