Jana Kramer Reveals the "Craziest Revelation" About Her Mental Health Amid Mike Caussin Divorce

Jana Kramer is picking up on signs that let her know she's where she needs to be.

The 37-year-old One Tree Hill alum, who filed for divorce from Mike Caussin after nearly six years of marriage, took to her Whine Down podcast on Sunday, May 16 to describe her surprise that the anxiety she has dealt with in the past has seemingly disappeared in the weeks since the couple split.

As Jana told guest Keo Motsepe, she previously would find herself waking up halfway through the night and struggling with anxiety. "I still wake up in the middle of the night, but I don't have anxiety anymore," she continued. "Since exiting this relationship, I don't have any more anxiety. It's just the craziest thing."

Jana said her therapist told her that "because you had so much fear and doubt, it was just dragging you under."

The country singer added about her calmer state of mind, "It's been like the craziest revelation, like holy crap—[that's] what was holding me down. I genuinely almost started crying last night because I don't have any anxiety. It's just weird."