Emma Watson Addresses Speculation About Her Relationship With Leo Robinton and "Dormant" Career

Honestly, don't you two read?
Well, if you haven't read the latest rumors about Emma Watson's so-called "dormant" acting career, don't even bother. The actress put to rest all the recent gossip (regarding changes to her career and her relationship status) with a series of tweets on Monday, May 17.
In her first Twitter posts since August, the Little Women star gave a much-needed life update in a note addressed to her "Dear Fans." Emma, 31, began, "Rumours about whether I'm engaged or not, or whether my career is 'dormant or not' are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue."
After slamming the clickbait, she went on to say that any serious news about her life will come directly from her, including whether or not she's engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Leo Robinton.
"If I have news - I promise I'll share it with you," Emma wrote, suggesting there's nothing to spill at the moment.
"In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I'm quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are - failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people," the amateur baker continued.
Emma concluded by sharing some optimistic well wishes: "I am sending so much love to you, hoping you're ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well."
Though the Harry Potter alum seemingly shut down rumors of her engagement, her (super-private) love story doesn't appear to be over yet. Emma and Leo were spotted over the weekend while running errands, as he picked up a ShamWow cloth and vitamins at a store in Los Angeles.
Perhaps a lot has changed since she boldly declared that she was "self-partnered" a year and a half ago.
As for the buzz about her inactive acting career, her agent allegedly told The Daily Mail in February that she had stepped away from Hollywood and went "dormant." However, her manager at Untitled Entertainment, Jason Weinberg, swiftly denied the claims. "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't," he told Entertainment Weekly in a statement.
The UN Women Goodwill Ambassador hasn't posted on her Instagram feed since June 2020.
Her most recent acting role was two years ago in Little Women, preceded by Beauty and the Beast and The Circle (not to be confused with the Netflix reality show) in 2017.