Amy Poehler Teases (Animated) Parks and Recreation Reunion

Treat yo'self!

Amy Poehler just confirmed a Parks and Recreation reunion—but it's not quite what you think. In an exclusive E! News' Daily Pop clip, Poehler and Duncanville co-star Ty Burrell teased what to expect on the second season of their hit Fox animated series.

Poehler plays teenage boy Duncan, with Burrell voicing his father Jack. "Well you know I actually relate a lot to a teenage boy which I don't know what that says about me," Poehler joked. "I've often played characters that are like 'little engines that could' that really drive things, and we really wanted to have fun playing a character that didn't do any of that."

While Duncan "slowed things way down" for Poehler, Burrell settled in nicely to his familiar role of wacky dad, as made famous by Phil Dunphy in Modern Family. "Phil Dunphy was actually written for me, whatever that means, sadly as that might be," Burrell joked.