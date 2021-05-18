Dr. Nassif Is Left Speechless By Patient's Nose in Shocking Botched Preview

Get a whiff of this!
Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow tackle a patient's "wedding woes nose" after a nose job gone wrong in this sneak peek at tonight's Botched season seven premiere.
Dr. Nassif especially smells something fishy with his patient. Upon further inspection, Nassif frowns and sighs. This case is going to be more complicated than it seems at first glance.
Dr. Dubrow especially is stunned by Nassif's reaction to Holly, the patient with a nose that is too thin after surgery. "I don't think I've ever seen him—ever—walk in, talk a look, and just sigh for a first reaction," Dubrow explains to Holly before turning to Nassif. "I've never seen you do that!"
Dubrow continues to stress in a confessional just how shocking this case is following Nassif's frustration. "Wow, to see Paul react like that, knowing that he does the hardest nasal surgeries in the world, that tells you something," Dubrow says. "Holly's case is truly something we've never seen before."
So what has Nassif so hesitant to take on Holly as a client? Her nose is essentially missing parts. Nassif explains that there is a "gap in her nasal bones" and surgery would require lots of added cartilage, tissue and a "glue-like material" to piece her nose back together.
"I will have to cut out all your natural tip cartilage," Nassif warns as he examines Holly's pointy curved nostrils. "Here's my dilemma and one thing I'm worried about. [Dubrow] usually doesn't hear me say this: I'm worried about how your nose is going to turn out."
Dubrow adds that Nassif would be "packing the suitcase" of Holly's nose with the extra tissue. "It puts more pressure on the skin so you zip up the suitcase," Dubrow gestures. "Except he's going to put stitches in. You're at super high risk."
Holly could potentially suffer from "skin death" as Nassif explains. Just watch the clip above for a preview of Holly's narrow nose, and tune in to tonight's season premiere for more jaw-dropping cases.
Binge past Botched episodes exclusively on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are part of the NBCUniversal family.)