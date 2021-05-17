Katherine Schwarzenegger Reveals Exactly When She Knew Chris Pratt Was Her Soulmate

It was love at first sight!
At least, that's how Katherine Schwarzenegger felt when she and Chris Pratt started dating back in 2018. Speaking to Drew Barrymore on her eponymous talk show, The Gift of Forgiveness author explained that she and the 41-year-old actor knew early on that they were meant for each other.
"We both knew right away that this is where our relationship was headed," Katherine said on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, May 17. "We clicked very quickly."
As fans know, a year after dating, the couple tied the knot in June 2019. And by August 2020, they took the next step in their relationship and welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Lyla.
The 31-year-old mom also opened up about their family and raved over the Marvel star's parenting skills.
"It's so beautiful to be able to watch him step into this new role of being a girl dad. He's the best husband and best dad," Katherine gushed. "I feel so grateful every single day for him."
Chris is already the proud father to Jack Pratt, 8, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Anna Farris.
Additionally, Katherine took a moment to swoon over her 9-month-old daughter.
"She's just the cutest little angel I've ever seen, and I'm obsessed with her as I'm sure most parents say about their children," she told Drew. "It's the most fun role and experience that I've ever had and I love absolutely every single minute of it. It's been such a joy, she's perfect."
Earlier this month, Katherine detailed the many ways Chris is cheering on her motherhood journey. "My husband has always been super supportive," Katherine told model Iskra Lawrence on the video series "BDA (Before, During & After) Baby."
She then revealed the sweet message her husband tells her when she's breastfeeding their little one.
"He'll look at our daughter and be like, 'Can you believe your body is able to feed our baby?'" the new mom shared. "And sometimes, I think—especially as women with this pressure to bounce back after baby—you have to keep in mind that when you're breastfeeding, you need to, as my husband says, 'Eat to win,' and to feed yourself so you can also properly nourish your baby. Because for a lot of people, what you eat and how you treat your body also hugely impacts your milk supply."
She continued, "Especially when I look back at pictures of myself right before I gave birth, it's incredible what our bodies are able to do."
When it comes to trying to bounce back to her pre-baby body, she put it this way: "I look at things, and I'm like, my body doesn't look the way it used to, but I'm able to feed and nourish my baby, which is, as a mom, the greatest gift to be able to have...and to have a healthy child is incredible."
In early April, Katherine told E! News she was eager to celebrate her first Mother's Day with both her baby girl and mom, Maria Shriver, by her side.
"I'm excited to have that experience and to be with my mom on Mother's Day and just have that as being something that I get to look forward to," she told E! News. "I'm really excited about that. I hope to all be together as a family and just celebrate my mom and be with my daughter."
The author added that Lyla is already following in her footsteps.
"She definitely has my passion for animals already starting at a very early age," she raved, "which is exciting to see as a new mom."