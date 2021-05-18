Ariana GrandeMTV AwardsMiss UniverseKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Every Time Taylor Swift's Fashion Reigned Supreme at the Billboard Music Awards

Over the years, Taylor Swift has turned heads at the Billboard Music Awards. From bold jumpsuits to sparkling dresses, take a trip down memory lane with the singer's gorgeous ensembles.

von Jess Cohen Mai 18, 2021 14:00Tags
Red CarpetAwardsTaylor SwiftPromisBillboard Music Awards
Weitere: Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Career Moments

When it comes to the red carpet, Taylor Swift is always in her best dress, fearless.

In fact, the "Love Story" singer has had countless must-see fashion moments over the years, specifically at the Billboard Music Awards. Fans might remember her sparkling Elie Saab dress at the 2011 award show or her iconic cut-out Balmain jumpsuit at the 2015 ceremony. That year, Swift won eight awards at the ceremony, which she attended alongside her then-boyfriend Calvin Harris, as well as her pals, including models Martha Hunt and Lily Aldridge.

After a few years away from the award show, Swift returned to attend the 2018 BBMAs, where she donned a stunning Versace gown. And for the 2020 BBMAs, Swift had cameras flashing as she hit the red carpet in a lovely lilac Raisa & Vanessa dress. This year, Swift is nominated for four awards at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which means we might get another jaw-dropping style moment.

foto
Inside Taylor Swift's Impressive 2020

Ahead of the 2021 BBMAs, let's take a trip down memory lane in the gallery below!

Denise Truscello / Contributor
This Night Is Sparkling

Swift dazzled in this glam Elie Saab gown at the 2011 BBMAs. During the award show, T.Swift won for Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Country Artist and Top Country Album.

John Shearer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Burning Red

For the 2012 BBMAs, Swift picked this gorgeous red Elie Saab dress, paired with her bold new bangs. The "All Too Well" singer, who was awarded Billboard's Woman of the Year at the ceremony, gave a sweet shout-out to her fans during her acceptance speech. "I just love you so much," she said. "I'm so humbled and honored by this."

Michael Simon/STARTRAKS PHOTO via ABC
Ocean Blue Eyes

Swift, in a beautiful blue Zuhair Murad dress, bonded with her BFF Selena Gomez while in the audience at the 2013 BBMAs.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Bad Blood

The talented singer took her fashion game to the next level as she walked the red carpet at the 2015 BBMAs in this Balmain jumpsuit. Moments later, T.Swift debuted her "Bad Blood" music video and paid tribute to the song with her purse.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Big Reputation

After taking some time away from the spotlight, Swift returned with her reputation era. While at the 2018 BBMAs, she won Top Selling Album for reputation and also took home the award for Top Female Artist.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Dressed Like a Daydream

Swift was a lilac dream in this ruffled Raisa & Vanessa dress at the 2019 BBMAs.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
You Can't Spell Awesome Without...

The singer was joined by Brendon Urie on the BBMAs stage to perform their hit song, "ME!"

Top Stories

1

See Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Dressed Up for Her Senior Prom

2

T.I. and Tiny Under Investigation for Alleged Sexual Assault of Women

3
EXKLUSIV

How Dalton Gomez Helped Design Ariana Grande’s “Tasteful” Wedding Band

4

Paige DeSorbo's Amazon Fashion Finds Are On-Point and On-Budget

5

Milo Ventimiglia Defends His Gym Shorts After Those Viral Pics