Lili Reinhart Speaks Out About "Exhausting" 11-Year Battle With Depression

Weitere : Why Lili Reinhart "Feels Like a Prisoner"

Lili Reinhart is opening up about her 11-year experience with depression. The Riverdale star and fierce mental health advocate shared some wisdom on her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 16, reflecting on her own challenges and offering encouragement to her fans.

"Some days I feel really defeated by my depression," Lili, 24, wrote. "It's an exhausting battle that I've been fighting for 11 years and some days, like today, it can feel intolerable."

She said, "This is a reminder to my fellow warriors that it's okay to have days where you don't want to fight anymore."

The actress and producer, who has said she felt like a "prisoner" on the set of Riverdale this season, then gave some advice to others that may be struggling.

"You don't need to justify your mental health to anyone," she continued. "Prioritize yourself when needed, take time to rest. Surround yourself with good people and high vibrations."