Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert & More Celebs Join New E! Series Clash of the Cover Bands

Now this is something to sing about!

E!'s brand new competition series Clash of the Cover Bands just announced its all-star lineup of celebrity talent: Stephen "tWitch" Boss will host, with Grammy winner Meghan Trainor, Queen frontman Adam Lambert and "Song Factory" songwriter Ester Dean as judges.

Clash of the Cover Bands pairs two cover bands to go head-to-head at a chance to win a cash prize. Each episode spotlights a different music genre, ranging from Pop Divas to Boy Bands and Heavy Metal. The series is executive produced by Jimmy Fallon and Electric Hot Dog and will premiere later this year on E!.

These celeb judges are familiar faces to fans of singing competition series. Trainor has acted as a guest coach on NBC's The Voice and a full-time judge for the U.K. version, while Lambert famously was a runner-up on American Idol. Dean has worked with Idol judge Katy Perry and other A-list talents like Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Britney Spears as a co-writer and producer. Boss was also the DJ for The Ellen DeGeneres Show which will conclude next year after 19 seasons.