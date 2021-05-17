Shay Mitchell Reflects on Criticism She Received After Welcoming Baby Atlas

Weitere : How Shay Mitchell Told "Dollface" Costars She Was Pregnant

Shay Mitchell has no time for mommy shamers.

In a new interview with Women's Health, the actress, new mom and the magazine's June cover star recalled criticism she received after giving birth to daughter Atlas in October 2019. From critical comments about breastfeeding her daughter to her workout routine, Shay just couldn't catch a break from haters online.

"Right after I had Atlas, if I ever made a comment about how I didn't feel like myself, people were like, ‘Well, you just had a baby,'" she told the outlet. "Yeah, I know I just had a baby. I'm very grateful for my body, and that it gave life, but I'm still allowed to express that I don't feel like myself."



Shay's daughter, who she shares with boyfriend Matte Babel, was just 5 months old when the pandemic brought everything to a standstill, and Shay vowed to "get it together" and began a fitness regimen this past January.



Most recently, the Pretty Little Liars star uploaded a side-by-side photo to Instagram in February, showing a before and after of her body since the star was using the Openfit app—to which social media users commented, asking if the snap was "photoshopped."