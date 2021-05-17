Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Crowned Miss Universe 2021

And we have a new Miss Universe!

After more than a year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Miss Universe competition was finally held on May 16 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. It was hosted by Mario Lopez and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, who won the crown in 2012, and featured a special performance by Luis Fonsi.

Taking home the ultimate crown this year was Miss Mexico Andrea Meza who wowed the selection community with her beauty and brains.

During the final statement round, Miss Mexico was asked to address the topic of changing beauty standards. "We live in a society that more and more is more advanced and as we have advanced as a society, we have advanced with stereotypes," she shared via translator. "Nowadays, beauty is not only the way we look. For me, beauty radiates not only in our spirits, but in our hearts and the way we conduct ourselves. Never permit someone to tell you that you are not valuable."

And just minutes before, Miss Mexico also faced the final question round where she was asked to share how she would have handled the COVID-19 pandemic.