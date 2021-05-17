Mandy Moore Brings the Sunshine in First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth

Weitere : Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 1!

Our favorite TV mom and now real life mom, Mandy Moore, made her big return to the red carpet after welcoming her baby boy in February—and it's sure to bring a smile to your face.

As Mandy wrote on Instagram, she wanted to share "a little sunshine" with her look at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 16, marking her first red carpet event since giving birth to August three months ago.

For the occasion, stylist Kevin Michael Ericson dressed the singer in a dandelion yellow gown by ALTUZARRA, featuring a plunging neckline and ruffled skirt, along with Jimmy Choo heels.

Her hairstylist, Ashley Streicher, gave her a sleeked back, dark bun to go with her radiant "Golden sunshine girl" look, as Ashley explained on Insta.

At the show, Mandy reunited with her This is Us co-star, Justin Hartley, to present the Best Hero award to Anthony Mackie for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The MTV Movie & TV Awards is airing live from Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16, with the unscripted winners being announced on May 17.