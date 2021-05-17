Scarlett Johansson Gets Slimed by Colin Jost While Accepting MTV's Generation Award

Weitere : Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost's Road to Marriage

Scarlett Johansson got an unsolicited surprise from husband Colin Jost during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The 36-year-old Black Widow star accepted the Generation Award with a pre-taped segment that aired during the awards ceremony on Sunday, May 16. She began her acceptance speech by thanking her co-workers from throughout her career, in addition to expressing appreciation for her fans.

"I never would have been able to continue to evolve as an actor for the last 30 years without the support and dedication of so many cast and crew members that make up the nomadic traveling-circus family that are movie sets, and the dedication and hard work of so many people that goes into making any movie continues to inspire me as a performer," Scarlett said.

"Thank you so much to my fans for riding the wave with me and for supporting my career so I can continue to have the good fortune to pursue the job that is my passion," she continued. "I realize what an absolute gift it is to be able to have the opportunity to do what I love, and I couldn't do it without your continued support."

Things got wild as Scarlett was in the process of introducing a previously unseen clip from Black Widow when Colin walked over to her in their home and poured a bowl on green slime over her head.