Addison Rae and More Stars Take Major Fashion Risks on the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are here, which means it's time to sit back, relax and prepare yourself for some eye-catching red carpet looks.

For years now, the MTV Awards have stood in stark contrast to black tie ceremonies like the Oscars. Stars tend to take advantage of the laidback vibe, sporting dresses and suits that err on the adventurous side, and this year's show is no different.

TikTok star and up-and-coming singer Addison Rae's red carpet outfit is proof of that. The 20-year-old starlet dressed up in a Christopher Esber ensemble that epitomizes the word "risky," with her black two-piece dress tautly covering her chest and a bejeweled belt holding up her floor-length skirt.

On the red carpet, she accessorized the look with a black suit jacket, an impressive smoky eye.

She wasn't the only star to take a risk in the fashion department either.