MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

And you thought awards season was over? Make way for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Leslie Jones hosts night one of the two-night extravaganza, taking place tonight, Sunday, May 16 and tomorrow, Monday, May 17. First up, pop culture fanatics will find out the winners of the scripted film and television categories. Then, comedian Nikki Glaser will take the reins for a first-of-its kind ceremony celebrating all things reality television. Both telecasts will air at 9 p.m. EST/PST on MTV.

Double the star power, and double the unexpected moments we've come to expect from MTV award shows.

Sacha Baron Cohen will accept the Comedic Genius Award, and stars like Anthony Mackie, Jacob Elordi, Addison Rae, Tom Hiddleston and Mandy Moore will be on hand to present those coveted golden popcorn trophies.

As it all unfolds, E! News is bringing you real-time updates from the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Keep scrolling to check out the complete list of winners!