Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Sport Matching Rings as They Make Red Carpet Couple Debut

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas made their red carpet debut during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 16. Keep scrolling to see the image.

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas turned heads during their red carpet debut at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The couple proved they're stronger than ever as they walked the carpet together at the event at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium on Sunday, May 16. A photograph of the pair from the event can be seen below. 

Justin, 44, wore a white top paired with a dark jacket, while Sofia, 31 rocked a gorgeous gown with a thigh-high slit. 

Additionally, both stars appeared to be wearing coordinating rings on their wedding fingers, with Sofia sporting a diamond band, while Justin's seemed to be gold. Earlier this month, they sparked speculation about their status when they were photographed wearing bands on those fingers.

The twosome had been rumored to be dating since May 2020 but didn't make things Instagram official until New Year's Eve, with the This Is Us actor posting a black-and-white selfie that showed them cuddling. 

"Last minutes of 2020 here in LA," Justin captioned it. "Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!"

He and Sofia both previously starred on the soap opera The Young and The Restless, prior to his role as Kevin on NBC's This Is Us.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

A source shared with E! News in May 2020, "Although Justin and Sofia were not a couple on the show, writers and producers loved pairing the two actors together because they shared great chemistry."

E! News reported in January 2021 that Justin and ex Chrishell Stause had reached a settlement in their divorce after they split in 2019. 

