Get Ready to Swoon Over These Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Awards season is still going strong!

Case in point? The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards have officially kicked off and it's proving to be unforgettable. Although the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has recently reinvented the star-studded events we all know and love, that didn't mean celebrities weren't showing up and showing out for the ceremony.

On Sunday, May 16, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars pulled out all of the fashion stops for the special occasion. From bright and bold looks to a sea of stunning white get-ups, A-listers turned heads on the red carpet.

For instance, Outer Banks star Madison Bailey dropped jaws with a wildly colorful Versace design that featured a ruffled train with fun prints and patterns. The actress tied her ensemble together with pastel pink heels and a vibrant red-orange lip.

Elizabeth Olsen proved you can never go wrong with a classic: A little black dress! The WandaVision star dazzled in a diamond-studded piece that showed just how much less is more. Her bold red lip was a chef's kiss!