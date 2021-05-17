JLo & BenJosh DuggarKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Double the red carpets, double the fun! The MTV Movie & TV Awards is now a two-night event and we have all the looks from the red carpet in one place.

von Mike Vulpo Mai 17, 2021 00:14Tags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsMTV Movie AwardsPromisEntertainmentMTV Movie & TV Awards
You just never know what to expect at this award show.

In case you didn't already guess, the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are officially here and your favorite Hollywood stars from the big and small screen are coming together for not one, but two nights of non-stop entertainment.

On Sunday, May 16, Leslie Jones will host night one, which celebrates the best of movies and TV. But on Monday, May 17, comedian Nikki Glaser will pay tribute to the wildest moments in reality TV with the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.

While many big winners won't be revealed until the night of, MTV previously announced that Scarlett Johansson will be the recipient of this year's Generation Award while Sacha Baron Cohen will walk away with the Comedic Genius Award

Before any golden-popcorn trophy is handed out, however, the stars will be walking the red carpet outside the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. What are they wearing? We're so glad you asked.

foto
We've compiled all the fashionable looks from nominees, presenters and attendees in our massive gallery below. Keep scrolling to see who dressed to impress.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Kathryn Hahn

    

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Elizabeth Olsen

     

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Justin Hartley & Sofia Pernas

    

Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Madison Bailey

In Versace

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Rachel Lindsay

     

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Jurnee Smollett

In Alexandre Vauthier

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Antonia Gentry

In Valentino

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Chase Stokes

In Fendi

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Sierra Capri

    

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Corey Ryan Forrester

   

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Jonathan Daviss

    

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, Madelyn Cline & Madison Bailey

Madison in Versace
Madelyn in Versace

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Rudy Pankow

   

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
DancingDan

    

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards airs Sunday and Monday at 9 p.m. on MTV. 

