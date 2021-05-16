Hanna Montana Star Morgan York Reveals the Real Reason She Quit Acting

Weitere : Hannah Montana's "The Best of Both Worlds": E! News Rewind

Once Hannah Montana ended, it was the start of a new era for Morgan York.

The former Disney Channel star, who played Sarah in the television series, recently opened up about why she decided to step away from acting, especially after she was on one of the most beloved family sitcoms. She also appeared in the film, Cheaper By the Dozen and its sequel, and The Pacifier.

When asked by her fans if she ever misses acting, Morgan put it simply: "No."

The 28-year-old star explained her answer in further detail in a recent TikTok video, sharing, "I started acting when I was 9, and from the beginning, my mom told me, 'The second this becomes not fun or you want to stop, you can stop.'"

"I never expected it to be a lifetime thing," she continued. "I even remember as a kid trying to imagine myself as an adult actor, and just not seeing it."

Morgan revealed that once she began college, she realized that she didn't want to continue pursuing her acting career, noting she was "never going back."