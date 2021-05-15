Henry Cavill Slams Critics as He Announces He Is "Very Happy in Love"

Henry Cavill is taking a stand against social media users who are spreading negativity about the people he cares about.
The Justice League star shared an Instagram photo of himself with his new girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, along with a lengthy caption condemning the haters.
"Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement. I couldn't help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It's becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed," the actor began. "There has been lots of, let's call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships. Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are 'speculating', It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing."
He added, "We are living in an age of social enlightenment. More and more, people are realising that their views may have been blinkered and that they need to expand them to encompass others. So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it's time to stop. I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your 'passion' is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most."
It wasn't immediately clear what Henry was referring to, however, Natalie has been the target of online harassment for several weeks. He made his romance with the Legendary Entertainment vice president Instagram official in April, with a sweet pic of the two playing chess. "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," Henry captioned the photo at the time.
Henry continued his post about the haters, adding that even "conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren't true."
"Let's embrace this age of social enlightenment together, and move forward with positivity," he shared. "I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."
While the criticism of the couple's relationship is clearly challenging, the two have shared adorable moments together in recent weeks. Natalie celebrated her boyfriend's 38th birthday with a heartfelt post on her Instagram Story, writing alongside a selfie of herself and Henry, "Happiest of birthdays to my birthday boy."