Justin Timberlake's Son Silas Is the Cutest Little Jedi at Walt Disney World

May the force be with the Timberlakes.
On Saturday, May 15, Justin Timberlake took to Instagram to share several photos of himself hanging out with his 6-year-old son Silas, who he shares with his wife Jessica Biel, at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. The Palmer star and his son posed with light sabers—Justin's was green, while Silas sported a blue one—while hanging out in the Star Wars-themed section of the park.
Justin, who, along with Silas, wore a mask in the photos, captioned the post, "I don't know who was freaking out more... me or my six year old. This was the coolest. Big thank you to @waltdisneyworld for an amazing trip."
Some of Justin's celebrity pals gushed over the sweet photos. Tom Brady shared several hearts along with the comment "amazing." SZA added, "I know that Aries baby of urs was LIVING AHAha. Lil rocket ship." Barry's Bootcamp CEO Joey Gonzalez joked of his own child's experience, "Francesca choosing evil red will remain one of my favorite moments ever. #darthvader."
Surprisingly, Justin once had the opportunity to appear in a Star Wars movie in real life—and turned it down. During a break from NSYNC's 2001 PopOdyssey tour, the band was asked to appear in the film Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones. While Justin and his bandmate Lance Bass turned down the offer, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Joey's non-bandmate brother Steven Fatone did film a scene for the movie, which was ultimately cut.
Silas became a big brother last year when Jessica gave birth to the couple's second child Phineas. Recently, the "Rock Your Body" singer spoke about his hopes for his kids on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert.
"I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private, but we're conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible," Justin shared in January. "And not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do."
Justin and Jessica are currently living a more low-key life in Montana. "It's been a great break for them, with a lot of family time and adjusting to life with two kids," a source shared with E! News earlier this year. "Justin and Jessica have their hands full with the kids, but they are both super active and love to golf, play tennis, hike and snowboard."
Now, they can add "light saber battles" to that list of activities.