Margot Robbie Enjoys Date Night With Husband Tom Ackerley in Rare Outing Together

Once upon a time in Hollywood...

Margot Robbie enjoyed a date night with her husband and film producer Tom Ackerley on Friday, May 14. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, stepped out in a rare public outing in Studio City, Calif. to grab a bite to eat. The pair walked hand-in-hand, as they seemingly donned matching outfits.

For their night out, the duo opted for casual and low-key looks. The Oscar-nominated actress dressed in an oversized beige sweater that she wore over a white button-down shirt. She paired her top with a plaid skirt, black tights and loafers.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star's beauty looked just as effortless. The bangs debuted at the 2021 Oscars were parted in the middle and the rest of her hair was tousled.

As for Tom? The Promising Young Woman producer went with the same vibe as his wife and donned an off-white sweater that he wore over a white shirt. He dressed in gray pants and black boots.